Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Kabuki Warriors

Asuka and Kairi Sane, better known as Kabuki Warriors, having been quite dominant in their tenure as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They have ran through Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, Fire & Desire, The IIconics and several tag teams on the female division but new challenges seem to come up every now and then.

In this regard, WWE Espanol confirmed earlier today that Kabuki Warriors will be defending the gold against the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at the upcoming live event in Mexico City. The announcement comes as a surprise as Natalya and Charlotte Flair were teaming up to take on Kabuki Warriors in recent weeks.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

A few months ago, Becky Lynch was the double champion till she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank. The Man has another chance to achieve the feat later this month but for that purpose, she needs to join forces with Flair. Although no one can overlook the tension between Becky Lynch and Asuka, it will be interesting to see how the RAW Women's Champion fights side by side with The Queen considering the history they have had.

WWE Live Mexico City Supershow 2019

WWE will be returning to Mexico City on November 30th, 2019 with the following matchups:

*WWE Universal Championship match: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt(c) vs The Miz

*WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival(c) vs The New Day

*WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match: Kabuki Warriors(c) vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

*WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles(c) vs Kevin Owens

*Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

*Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

*Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton

*Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

*Rusev vs Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

WWE Superstars Cain Velasquez is also set to make a live appearance on the event.

