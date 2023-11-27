Becky Lynch to become champion on WWE RAW before the end of 2023? Chances of it happening explored

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. Not only is The Man incredibly popular, but Lynch has achieved things in pro wrestling that few other women can claim to have done. Her accolades even include winning in the main event of WrestleMania.

Lynch has also held numerous titles throughout her time in WWE. She has been a RAW Women's Champion, a SmackDown Women's Champion, a Women's Tag Team Champion, and even the NXT Women's Champion. Unfortunately, she currently does not have any gold.

However, that narrative could change before 2023 comes to a conclusion. She could team up with her long-time friend and arch-rival Charlotte Flair, and the pair could challenge Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. If the duo goes for the gold, they will almost certainly win it.

Charlotte Flair is technically part of the WWE SmackDown roster, but the company could explain her appearing on RAW to join Lynch in any number of ways. Charlotte could be traded, jump brands, or simply be allowed to appear due to the titles being defended across all three brands.

The Queen is seemingly moving on from Damage CTRL, and Becky likely won't feud with Rhea Ripley before WrestleMania 40. This could keep both women in the spotlight for the next several months.

Becky Lynch was victorious at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have had a complicated relationship. They became friends after first being rivals but eventually had a very ugly split. Only recently have the two seemingly made up.

The pair were forced to work together at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, where they, alongside Shotzi and Bianca Belair, battled in a brutal fight. The four women took on Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Bayley in an absolutely epic Women's WarGames Match.

Despite having a lot of tension leading up to the match, Flair and Lynch pushed it away and hugged in the middle of the match to a massive roar from fans. From there, they worked in sync alongside Shotzi and Belair to defeat their rival stable in a match-of-the-year contender.

It was ultimately Becky Lynch who picked up the win at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames. She pinned Bayley after a Manhandle Slam through a table. Still, the victory was achieved through all four women working nearly flawlessly together. Whether Becky and Charlotte will work together again as they repair their fractured friendship remains to be seen.

