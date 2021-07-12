Becky Lynch calls retired WWE Superstar "best in the biz"

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has posted a story on her official Instagram handle, wishing TJ Wilson a happy birthday.

TJ Wilson turned 41 years old on July 11, 2021. He received birthday wishes from several WWE Superstars on social media. Becky Lynch has now posted a throwback backstage picture on her Instagram account in which she can be seen embracing Wilson.

"Happy birthday to the best in the biz @tjwilson711," Lynch wrote in the caption.

You can also head over to Becky Lynch's Instagram page to see the story.

Becky Lynch is just one of several WWE Superstars who have the utmost respect for Wilson

Tyson Kidd in WWE

TJ Wilson, also known as Tyson Kidd, retired from pro wrestling due to a spinal cord injury six years ago. He has been an incredibly valuable addition to WWE in a backstage capacity since he stepped away from in-ring action. Wilson is currently working as a full-time producer for WWE.

He has produced a string of iconic matches over the years, including the history-making women's main event match at WrestleMania 37 that featured Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Here's what Wilson said about producing the bout:

"So when it’s the main event of WrestleMania, it’s almost indescribable and I’m not gonna — not that we’re gonna sit around and take credit for other people’s work but it was a fun process and it was a hell of a performance to watch and to be a part of, even a small part of it or whatever part of it I was, it was very cool to experience the entire thing from start to finish," said Wilson.

Thank you so much!! I haven’t been perfect, I’m not perfect but that doesn’t mean I can’t strive for it everyday. Which is something I’ve learned from you-you’re the best ❤️ https://t.co/Y2S1clqZPN — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 11, 2021

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and several other female WWE stars have praised TJ Wilson in the past for his work as a WWE producer

The Sportskeeda community wishes TJ Wilson a happy birthday!

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Colin Tessier