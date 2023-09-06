Becky Lynch challenges top WWE champion; set for massive return after 3 years

Becky Lynch made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT and laid out a massive challenge to Tiffany Stratton.

It all started after The Buff Barbie Doll referred to The Man as a former NXT Women's Champion, although the latter has never held the title before. The former was ringside at Payback during Big Time Becks' Steel Cage match against Trish Stratus.

Stratton and Lynch were also involved in a backstage segment during the premium live event, and the RAW star made it clear that she has her sights set on the champion. On the latest episode of NXT, Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her title against Kiana James in the opening match of the show. She won the bout via pinfall after delivering the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Becky Lynch showed up on the big screen and stated that she has won every title in WWE besides the NXT Women's Championship. She said she found a challenger for Stratton, which is herself. Becky then announced that it will be her vs. The Buff Barbie Doll next week for the coveted title in the main event.

The RAW Superstar's last match in NXT was over three years ago. She collided with Rhea Ripley in a singles match on the November 20, 2019 episode of the black and gold brand, which ended in a no contest.

Do you think Becky Lynch will become the new champion? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena