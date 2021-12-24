Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, & Sasha Banks - Who cuts the best promos?

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks are all future WWE Hall of Famers. Not only are they exemplary performers in the ring and on the microphone, but yes, they've paved the road for hundreds of little girls to follow in their footsteps and become WWE Superstars.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE I got a call that went like this. “Hey, Big Time Becks?”



“Speaking.”



“ The people of LA need the biggest main event possible . Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?”



And so The Man came around.



Each of them has her own set of strengths and weaknesses that encompasses who they are and what they bring to the table. While all three women are exceptionally gifted on the microphone, if one had to pick one of the three, it would have to be Becky Lynch. In this article, let's look at why she narrowly edges out two of her fiercest rivals in this one particular department.

What makes Becky Lynch a better promo than Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair?

heather says SEND HOOK to my home @hooksbitch was yall team sasha & toni or charlotte and shotzi ? I was team sasha & charlotte was yall team sasha & toni or charlotte and shotzi ? I was team sasha & charlotte https://t.co/PV5ZSTaZpk

It took a while for Becky Lynch to discover who she is, but ever since she became 'The Man,' she has operated at a different level. More often than not in life, it's hard to see the upside of having your nose broken. However, when Nia Jax broke her nose, it established Becky Lynch as the key ingredient the women's division had been lacking — someone real, someone rugged.

There's an elegance and a pomp (dare we say flair) with which Charlotte Flair delivers her lines. There's a swag with which Sasha Banks delivers hers. But when it comes to Becky Lynch, she comes across as a lass from Dublin ready to pick a fight. Whether she's playing a babyface or a heel, this does not change.

Hey, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair's characters haven't changed dramatically since their debuts. Maybe they too can find 'The Man' in them and develop a whole new delivery style in their promos. But for now, both Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair are doing just fine.

