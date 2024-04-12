Becky Lynch comments on controversial WrestleMania moment with Ronda Rousey: What did she say?

At WrestleMania 35, five years ago, Becky Lynch became known as "Becky 2 Belts." Holding both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, she was the superstar to beat in the WWE women's division. However, to get there, The Man had to go through both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and recently, Lynch got candid about a very controversial moment she had in that match.

Opening up in her book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch mentioned what it was like competing against the Baddest Woman on the Planet. Surprisingly, The Man recounted how inexperienced Rousey was in the ring. She wrote about how Ronda had no experience with Triple Threat Matches, and as such, struggled to perform in the match.

"We also hadn't taken into account that Ronda had never done a triple threat, so some things that we knew from doing many of them she wasn't aware of, such as rolling out of the ring and to the floor when you're not in a portion of the match," Becky Lynch wrote in her book.

While this was an issue, however, the real problem came toward the end of the match. In what some people believe to be the most controversial end in WWE history, Lynch and Rousey went head-to-head in the ring while Charlotte Flair was out of action. As the match approached its end, The Man rolled up Rousey for the pinfall, only for the latter to raise her shoulder at the last minute.

"She had picked her shoulder off the mat before the three count. Whether that was by accident or deliberate, I suppose we'll never know. But the ref, knowing this was the end of the match counted to three regardless of Ronda's shoulder coming up, in one of the most anticlimactic finishes in WrestleMania main event history," Becky Lynch wrote in her book.

At the end of the day, that is the truth of the matter. One of the most historic moments in WWE history had one of the most anticlimactic endings. Regardless, it remains one of the most memorable moments of Becky Lynch's incredible career.

Vince McMahon was livid with how Becky Lynch's crowning moment came to pass

There can be no denying that Becky Lynch winning the two belts at WrestleMania 35 was the biggest moment of her career so far. However, not everyone was happy with how it came to fruition. After all, from a creative standpoint, the moment was sullied by the controversial ending and the botched three count.

Out of everyone backstage, the former Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, was the most livid. As The Man wrote in her book, Mr. McMahon was very strict when it came to those kinds of things. So much so, that he slapped referee Rod Zapata with a $1,000 fine for failing to notice that Ronda Rousey's shoulder was off the mat.

Over the years, there have been plenty of times when a refereeing decision has cost WWE Superstars the title. However, this incident has a special place in the Stamford-based promotion's history.

