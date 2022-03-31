Becky Lynch debuts new look following Bianca Belair's attack on RAW

Becky Lynch faces off against Bianca Belair this weekend at WrestleMania, and the storyline between the two women has become increasingly personal.

This past week on RAW, The Man looked to give Belair a haircut, but The EST of WWE was one step ahead and was able to turn the scissors around on Lynch.

After losing her clump of her hair just days before WrestleMania, it appears that Lynch has made the most of the situation and recently shared pictures of her new look on social media.

The RAW Women's Champion has been turned it into a positive and captioned the image to send a message to Belair and claim that she still looks cool.

Lynch's hair looks much brighter and she has been able to cut it into a fashionable style.

Becky Lynch defends her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair this weekend at WrestleMania

Belair and Lynch have an intriguing storyline heading into WrestleMania, as The Man was able to defeat Belair back at SummerSlam in just 27 seconds.

This was Lynch's first match back in WWE after giving birth to her daughter in December 2020. Belair has spent the months since climbing her way back into the Championship picture.

Belair earned her shot when she endured The Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia and came out on top. Becky Lynch will be out for revenge this weekend after what Belair did to her hair. Meanwhile, The EST of WWE will be out for retribution after she dominated the Women's Division for several months in Lynch's absence.

Lynch returned and halted all of Belair's momentum last summer, this weekend could finally see her get the redemption she deserves if she's able to finally defeat The Man.

Who do you think will leave WrestleMania 38 as RAW Women's Champion? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

