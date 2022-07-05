Becky Lynch defeats former women's champion in a No Holds Barred match on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch defeated Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW.

The two stars have been involved in an angle since The Empress of Tomorrow returned to WWE a couple of months ago. They recently competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the titular event along with five other superstars.

Liv Morgan won the match and cashed in the contract on a vulnerable Ronda Rousey to capture her first SmackDown Women's Championship.

On the Money in the Bank fallout episode of RAW, which took place on the 4th of July, Asuka and Becky Lynch met in the ring once again in an action-packed match.

Several weapons were used in the bout, including tables, chairs, kendo sticks, and a trash can. Asuka superplexed Big Time Becks onto a bed of chairs in the ring from the top rope.

She also placed the trash can over Lynch's head and hit her with a dropkick from the top rope.

The match ended after Becky hit Asuka with the Manhandle Slam through a table from the middle rope. Big Time Becks seems to be back to her winning days, and it'll be interesting to see whether she will feud with The Empress of Tomorrow or find a new rival.

