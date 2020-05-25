Becky Lynch discloses personal details about Asuka that "people missed"

Becky Lynch and Asuka on WWE RAW

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Sports Illustrated and discussed the recent events surrounding her pregnancy. The Man held the title belt for a whopping 375 days, before handing it over to the 2020 Women's Money In The Bank winner, Asuka.

Lynch talked about why it meant a lot to her that Asuka was the one who took the title from her, and opened up on Asuka balancing her family life and work-life. Lynch pointed out the fact that Asuka is a working mom, something that isn't advertised and thus many fans don't know about the same.

Passing that championship onto Asuka meant a lot. She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it’s not really advertised, is that she’s a working mom. She’s proven that you can do it all. You can be a b****s and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more ass, have a YouTube show, and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me.

Becky Lynch has nothing but praise for Asuka

Lynch further stated that she has had some of her favorite matches with The Empress of Tomorrow. She dubbed Asuka as being very good in the ring and a hard worker, and someone who doesn't shy away from giving back. Lynch also said that Asuka isn't selfish. In the end, Becky acknowledged Asuka losing the SmackDown Women's title to Charlotte Flair mere days before WrestleMania 35 last year, and added that she's happy Asuka is on top again.

Lynch didn't forget to thank the WWE Universe for supporting her through thick and thin, and made it a point to let everyone know that her 18-month dream run wouldn't have been possible if it hadn't been for the fans.

I wanted to put my heart out there and let people know how much they’ve meant to me. I hope I expressed that none of this would have been possible without the fans, the people who lifted me up.

Fans who have followed Asuka's main roster run might remember the incident Lynch is talking about. On the road to WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch was feuding with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, with the trio set to go at it in a Triple Threat match for the RAW Women's title belt. On an episode of SmackDown, a No.1 contenders match was scheduled to determine Asuka's opponent at WrestleMania. Asuka was holding the SmackDown Women's title at the time. At the last moment, the match was changed to a Women's title bout between Asuka and Charlotte. The Queen won the match and headed to WrestleMania as SmackDown Women's Champion, while Asuka competed on the pre-show. The sudden turn of events had caused massive outrage among the fans at the time, and it's refreshing to see that Asuka has finally bagged the spot again, and deservingly so.