"It was a beautiful ending" - Becky Lynch reflects on her feud with WWE RAW star

Becky Lynch has opened up about her feud with Bianca Belair and their battle at this year's WWE SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship.

At last year's SummerSlam, Becky returned to WWE and shockingly defeated Bianca in a matter of seconds. The EST got her revenge at this year's edition and defeated Becky after hitting the KOD.

After the match, Becky shook hands with the champ and then stood by her side as Damage CTRL made their debut and surrounded the two. Bayley, Dakota, and IYO SKY attacked Big Time Becks on the following RAW as a way to write her off television as she recovers from a shoulder injury.

Becky recently joined Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed her feud with Bianca Belair. She noted that Belair is an incredible athlete and a great person. Ryan asked Becky if she was happy with how the storyline played out, and Lynch declared that it ended beautifully:

"I'm really happy with what we did because I do think that it was a beautiful end to the story. It began with a handshake at SummerSlam, it ended with a handshake at SummerSlam." (02:29 - 02:38)

The 35-year-old added that she was really proud of how things turned out and noted that WWE often doesn't do long-term storytelling like that:

"It was a year of me being an a**hole and coming back around to being The Man. I feel like it was, we don't often do long-term storytelling like that, and more often when we do it is by accident. But we had it in our minds what we wanted to push forward, especially that WrestleMania moment. Everything that happened afterwards wasn't ideal, but actually turned out to be ideal. So, I'm real proud of that year." (02:40 - 03:13)

Bianca Belair is now feuding with Bayley on WWE RAW

The EST has her hands full nowadays on the red brand. Bayley's Damage CTRL faction has been a thorn in the champion's side ever since their debut. Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai faced Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a six-woman tag at Clash at the Castle, with Bayley pinning the champion to win the match.

While Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are focused on the Women's Tag Team Championships in WWE, Bayley and Bianca are building towards a singles match for the RAW Women's title. The Role Model was set to face Bianca in an I Quit match for the SmackDown Women's Championship last year at WWE Money in the Bank but tore her ACL before the match took place.

It will be interesting to see when Bayley and Bianca meet in the ring with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

