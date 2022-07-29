Becky Lynch pokes fun at Current WWE Superstar ahead of huge championship match

Top WWE star Becky Lynch recently mocked her long-time rival Bianca Belair on social media, adding further fire to their already hot feud.

Lynch and Belair have been in a rivalry over the past year, with the two stars having faced off against one another at SummerSlam last year as well as at WrestleMania 38 this April, in what was a showstealing match.

Ahead of their huge title match this Saturday, Lynch laughed off the chance of Bianca beating her after People Magainze tweeted an interview they recently had with Belair, where they messed up the name of WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event.

"That’s about as funny as Ester retaining on Saturday." H/T Twitter

Below is the botched tweet that Lynch responded to:

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will meet once again this Saturday at SummerSlam with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

Becky Lynch says she is built for championship success

The Irishwoman has been in WWE since 2013 and in that time has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the company's history.

She recently tweeted about how she has had to scratch and claw for everything she has achieved in her WWE career.

"I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product of almost 20 years of dedication, extensive training, heart, passion, resiliency, outperforming, always pushing the envelope, evolving, not getting by on looks. And at Summerslam I will evolve into your next champion." H/T Twitter

Lynch is one of the first 3 women to have main evented WrestleMania, and she will therefore hope to add to her legacy this weekend in Nashville at SummerSlam.

Who do you see leaving SummerSlam as the RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far