Becky Lynch yells at fan for wearing fellow WWE Superstar's shirt

WWE Superstar and reigning RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch got into a verbal altercation with a fan this week. The Man called out the fan after she spotted him wearing a Liv Morgan shirt.

During her current reign as Champion, Becky has made it her duty to put both the women's locker room and fans on notice as to who is the top dog in WWE.

Liv Morgan and Lynch battled it out earlier this year for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1.

Last night on RAW, during a commercial break, Lynch exposed her disdain for Morgan even more when she shouted at a fan for sporting her rival's shirt.

#RAW Update on tonight: @BeckyLynchWWE yelled at me for having a Liv Morgan shirt onThen @YaOnlyLivvOnce ran over and jumped into my and hugged me and said “I love your shirt!”This is the greatest night of my life. Update on tonight: @BeckyLynchWWE yelled at me for having a Liv Morgan shirt on Then @YaOnlyLivvOnce ran over and jumped into my and hugged me and said “I love your shirt!” This is the greatest night of my life. #RAW https://t.co/tMWovYObyj

While most of Lynch's attention is focused on her WrestleMania opponent Bianca Belair, interactions like this highlight the aura of dominance that she wants to impose on everyone in WWE.

Becky Lynch is getting ready for WrestleMania

After defeating Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia to retain her RAW Women's Championship, Lynch immediately turned her attention to WrestleMania.

The six-time Women's Champion is arguably the biggest star in WWE today. Big Time Becks was one of three superstars involved in the first-ever All Women's WrestleMania main event in 2019.

Lynch's 'Mania opponent this year is a superstar who is also familiar with main-eventing The Showcase of Immortals. The number one contender for Becky's title is none other than the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair. Becky Lynch recently tweeted out a statement to hype her matchup against Belair.

"The only two women in history to win the main event of #WrestleMania," wrote Lynch. "You tell me what the biggest match in WrestleMania history is?"

Who do you see walking out of WrestleMania with the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the poll below.

