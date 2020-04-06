Becky Lynch makes a major statement on Boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles

Becky Lynch was glued to her screen just like the rest of us!

She had an interesting statement to make after watching The Undertaker triumph.

Becky Lynch

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch admits she'd love to be involved in a Boneyard Match after being impressed at the debut of the encounter at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a brutal outdoor encounter, filmed at a dark and dank cemetery, in the match that closed out the first night of the spectacular event.

The cinematic-style collision featured a down-and-dirty battle between the two, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson also involved, a chokeslam off a roof, smashed shovels, a tractor, and plenty more all featuring.

It was a match that received widely positive reviews online amongst fans and, it seems, WWE Superstars too. Becky Lynch was glued to the brawl and has admitted she'd love to be involved in something similar in the near future.

In an interview with The Mirror, The Man admitted that wrestling, in these uncertain times, is finding all-new ways to innovate and show their creativity.

She said:

This time is a whole new opportunity for us to reimagine wrestling. To think of different ways for how we can do this and to be more creative. That's what that match did. It proved it's value. It was awesome - it was so entertaining. Absolutely, I'm always looking for something different, I'm always looking for something new and I'm always looking for a challenge. I don't think anybody would not want to be involved in something like that.

Lynch also featured prominently at WrestleMania, of course. She battled Shayna Baszler in a battle for her RAW Women's Championship in a bout filmed at the WWE Performance Center.

Lynch retained the gold after reversing Baszler's submission attempt into a successful pinfall.