WWE News: Becky Lynch makes a big statement about Ronda Rousey during an interview

Becky Lynch has taken yet another shot at Ronda Rousey.

What's the story?

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey competed in a 'Winner Takes All' match at WrestleMania 35 and while Lynch ultimately came out the winner in the historic bout, it doesn't seem like she is done with Ronda Rousey just yet. In fact, the new champion took a shot at Rousey during an interview.

Of course, on its own, this wouldn't be significant. However, it's what Lynch chose to attack The Baddest Woman On the Planet for that might rub people the wrong way. In fact, between Lynch's trash talk about other superstars' personal lives and real-life injuries, it might just be enough for the WWE Universe to start seeing her in a negative light.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been feuding for the better part of 2019 now and things only got more personal when Lynch pinned Rousey to win at WrestleMania 35. It also was the first time Rousey had been pinned or submitted in her entire career, which helped launch Lynch into superstardom after the event.

The Man now stands as WWE's double women's champion after defeating both Rousey and Flair at WrestleMania 35 and has a huge target on her back as a result. With that being said, however, the Irish Lasskicker still took the time to let Rousey know what she thought of her during an interview with Yahoo Sports.

The heart of the matter

Lynch did an interview with Yahoo sports this week and talked about a variety of topics, including her thoughts on the Superstar Shakeup, main-eventing WrestleMania 35 and even becoming a double champion. Interestingly enough, she was also asked about the fact that Rousey was now officially on vacation while she was left to defend both titles.

"It means I can’t take time off. I’m OK with that. This is everything I’ve ever wanted. For me, I’ve never wanted a vacation, I wanted more opportunities because it doesn’t feel like work for me, it feels like passion, a life-long love that I’m finally getting to live the way I dreamed about."

With Lynch's comments to Yahoo sports in mind, it seems like she is hinting at Rousey not having the same amount of passion for WWE and pro wrestling that Becky Lynch has. In fact, it also feels like she is questioning Rousey's dedication as well, which probably won't sit well with the former Raw Women's champion.

Unfortunately for Lynch, however, the trash talk seems a little out of bounds given the fact that Rousey has decided to take a break from WWE in order to start a family with her husband and MMA fighter, Travis Browne. It's not exactly known if Rousey will be back after what she deemed as her "Baby Vacation", but the comments by Lynch still seem a bit too far.

What's next.

Becky Lynch's next opponent for The Raw and Smackdown Live women's titles seems to be Lacey Evans, who is set to get a big push from Vince McMahon. While it seems unlikely that the push would include beating Lynch and becoming the new champion, McMahon has made controversial decisions like that in the past!

If Lynch is somehow able to successfully defend her titles against Evans, it looks like her next opponent will either be Natalya, Bayley or even Ember Moon. in the end, Moon seems like the best choice of the bunch, especially with her white-hot promo on Smackdown Live, but who knows where WWE will go with this storyline next.