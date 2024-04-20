Becky Lynch needs to win the Women's World Title on WWE RAW so she can put over three-time WWE champion at Backlash

After a grueling match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch has taken a break from WWE. While she appeared on WWE's UK Tour, The Man hasn't been seen on RAW since her loss. However, next week in Colombus, Ohio, she will finally be making her return.

The former champion will feature in the Women's Battle Royal for the Women's World Title on the upcoming edition of the flagship show. After missing out on The Grandest Stage of Them All earlier this month, Becky Lynch will look to claim the prized title this Monday.

It won't be easy, though, as there will be some tough competition. The likes of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya, among others, will all be vying for the title. However, the favorite to win is undoubtedly three-time WWE champion Liv Morgan. As the one behind Ripley's injury, many believe she will complete her "Revenge Tour" and win the title.

However, it may be in WWE's best interest to let Becky Lynch win on RAW and put over Liv Morgan at Backlash France, and here are a few reasons why:

Becky Lynch can steady the ship before passing the title on to Liv Morgan

Having Liv Morgan win the title would be great, but WWE does not need to rush things. Instead, Becky Lynch winning the Women's World Championship would be a great swerve that would quell the WWE Universe's frustrations after seeing Rhea Ripley vacate the title.

Moreover, once Lynch does lose the title, she would have "steadied the ship" in RAW's Women's Division and allowed Morgan to fully transition into what feels like a full-blown heel run.

Morgan has been showing a more ruthless side lately and has even called out fans for not being on her side. It seems like the perfect chance for WWE to turn her into a heel. And what better way to do it than to have her beat one of the top babyfaces in the company in the form of The Man?

Becky Lynch would lose nothing from being pinned by Morgan

Becky Lynch is already a certified superstar in WWE, and no amount of defeats will ever change that. So, why not have her lose the title to Liv Morgan via pin count?

Setting up a match between the two at Backlash France would be relatively easy. The two locked horns on the Road to WrestleMania 40, and some bad blood may still be lingering. Furthermore, it would add an interesting dynamic around the Women's World Championship if Morgan were to play dirty to get the title.

Liv Morgan deserves to win the title at a major premium live event

Winning the Women's World Title on RAW would be a spectacular achievement for Morgan. But nothing beats the feeling of lifting the championship at a premium live event. Given how much WWE has invested into this storyline surrounding Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, it's only right that the latter wins the championship at Backlash France.

Morgan can have her moment by defeating Becky Lynch cleanly at a marquee event. Not only will this solidify her as a legitimate heel, but it will also lay the groundwork for her eventual showdown with Mami.

