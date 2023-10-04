Becky Lynch has a new challenger for the NXT Women's Championship 

On this week's episode of NXT, a triple threat match between Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, and Lyra Valkyria was held to determine Becky Lynch's opponent for Halloween Havoc.

During the match, Lyra and Roxanne teamed up to hit Indi with a Two-on-One vertical suplex. After being sent to the floor, Hartwell returned to the ring and took out her opponents with a powerslam. She hit Lyra Valkyria with a big suplex and went for the cover, but Perez broke the pin.

Roxanne then sent Indi Hartwell to the floor with a hurricanrana. Lyra nailed Hartwell with a dropkick while the latter was at ringside. All three women began fighting on the floor, and Indi nailed Roxanne with a big boot. In the ring, Perez performed a crossbody off the ropes onto Indi Wrestling and hit Lyra with a dropkick.

Lyra Valkryria took out both women with a missile dropkick. She then nailed them both with an enzuigiri. Perez took down Lyra with a hurricanrana off the top rope. Indi hit Lyra with a big boot. In the end, Roxanne Perez hit Hartwell with the Pop Rocks and went for the cover, but Kiana James pulled her out of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch, who was on commentary, attacked James. Lyra Valkyria performed a frog splash onto Indi in the ring to win the match. Tegan Nox showed up after the bout while Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkria were in the ring. She will face The Man for the NXT Women's Title on RAW next week.

Do you think Lyra will dethrone Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.