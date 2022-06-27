Becky Lynch reacts to the anniversary of her WWE debut

June 26th will mark eight years since Becky Lynch made her televised WWE NXT debut in 2014.

The debut is infamous for Becky's entrance, which saw her perform an Irish dance before her match with former WWE star Summer Rae. Although she never held the NXT Women's Championship, Becky had memorable matches and feuds with stars such as Sasha Banks, Bayley and Charlotte Flair.

The above women became known as the Four Horsewomen, and they played a significant role in the Women's Revolution in both NXT and on the main roster. Becky Lynch went on to become the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion and a WrestleMania main-eventer.

Big Time Becks recently took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of her NXT debut in reaction to her eighth anniversary. She mentioned the Irish dance and her success in the tweet:

"8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history. Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of. And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo. Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of.



And tonight I will main event like I always do at



Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. 8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history.Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of.And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. 8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history.Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of. And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo .Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. https://t.co/PNslc1zDcv

The WWE Universe has a positive response to Becky Lynch's tweet

Although she plays a heel on WWE TV, Big Time Becks is still loved by a large number of fans. She's a big influence on many people around the world, with some even regarding her as their role model.

Several fans commented that they are proud of Becky for what she has achieved.

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor @BeckyLynchWWE It was hardly shameful, it’s legendary! You’re a true trailblazer & we couldn’t be any prouder of you! We love you GOAT @BeckyLynchWWE It was hardly shameful, it’s legendary! You’re a true trailblazer & we couldn’t be any prouder of you! We love you GOAT ❤️ https://t.co/8bFjPh2NvX

One fan said they were impressed with her debut:

chris @christahphur @BeckyLynchWWE That debut is one of the best things I have ever seen tho @BeckyLynchWWE That debut is one of the best things I have ever seen tho

Others referred to her as an inspiration:

Stephanie Hypes✨ @StephanieHypes



Forever an inspiration @BeckyLynchWWE ADD showing girls, boys, men, women alike that you can truly accomplish it all. Being successful in your career, have a family, be a wife, mother, top of their industry, break barriers and be a good person!Forever an inspiration @BeckyLynchWWE ADD showing girls, boys, men, women alike that you can truly accomplish it all. Being successful in your career, have a family, be a wife, mother, top of their industry, break barriers and be a good person! Forever an inspiration 💛

Becky is one of the most successful female stars in the history of WWE. She has headlined numerous premium live events and held multiple championships. At 35 years old and still in the prime of her career, there's no doubt that Big Time Becks has plenty of trailblazing left to do.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far