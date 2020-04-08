Becky Lynch reacts to former Champion's wrong WrestleMania 36 prediction

This former Champion's prediction about Baszler winning the match didn't age well.

Lynch proved her detractors wrong again and defeated Baszler at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch had the last laugh when all was said and done

WrestleMania 36 is in the history books and WWE somehow managed to present an incredible show for the WWE Universe amidst the coronavirus crisis. One outcome that many weren't expecting was Becky Lynch defeating Shayna Baszler to retain her RAW Women's title. Dubbed as the most formidable opponent The Man has ever faced, Baszler still fell short in the end and failed to win the gold at The Show of Shows.

One former Champion must have been quite upset at how things turned out at WrestleMania 36. Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter on April 5 and responded to Cain Velasquez's predictions for the event. Velasquez picked Lynch to win the contest against Baszler, something which Rousey found hilarious. She finished off her tweet by stating that Baszler will defeat Lynch in the eventual match.

Now, around a day after putting down Baszler at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, Lynch has responded to Rousey's tweet with an amusing GIF, as can be seen below:

Lynch reacts to Ronda Rousey's prediction of Baszler becoming Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36.

Rousey and Lynch aren't exactly strangers as they share some history from the road to last year's WrestleMania. After Lynch won the 2019 Royal Rumble match, she picked Rousey as her WrestleMania 35 opponent. This kicked off a heated feud that saw Lynch taking full advantage of her social media handles and belittling Rousey with her tweets on several occasions.

Lynch went too far when she brought Rousey's husband Travis Browne into the mix, which angered The Baddest Woman on the Planet to no end. Charlotte Flair was also added to the match by Vince McMahon, thus making the contest a Triple Threat affair. At WrestleMania 35, these three women made history by headlining The Show of Shows. Never before in the 34-year history of WrestleMania had women main-evented the show.

After an intense back and forth, Lynch came out victorious by pinning Rousey. She won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles in the process but didn't keep the blue title on her shoulder for long.

The RAW title was a different story altogether. Lynch successfully defended the belt against a string of opponents over the next 12 months. The WWE Universe speculated that WrestleMania 36 would mark the end of Lynch's reign, but The Man proved her detractors wrong again.