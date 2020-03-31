Becky Lynch reacts to not headlining WrestleMania 36

Lynch won't be headlining WrestleMania two years in a row.

She headlined WrestleMania last year, along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated. The Man discussed a bunch of topics in regards to her feud with Shayna Baszler heading into WrestleMania. She also opened up on not headlining two consecutive WrestleMania events.

Lynch made it clear that she isn't disappointed at the same, and she's glad that she made her way from the pre-show to the main event. She added that she isn't retiring anytime soon, and will get plenty of opportunities to headline The Show of Shows in the future.

Am I disappointed? No, I’m not disappointed. Sometimes you’re going to be the main event, sometimes you’re not. I’m somebody that went from the pre-show of WrestleMania to the main event. It’s all about how you react, respond, and keep moving forward.

This is also not the last WrestleMania. I’m not retiring tomorrow, there are so many years ahead of me. I’m always thinking about how I can get to the main event. It has to be the right place for it, but that’s always the goal in my mind.

Becky Lynch was featured in the pre-show WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal match at WrestleMania 34. A year later, she was headlining the show with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. This was the first time in WrestleMania's 35-year history that women were main eventing the show.

Lynch won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles after pinning Rousey, and has managed to keep the RAW Women's title on her shoulder since then. She is set to face Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, with the coveted belt on the line.