Becky Lynch refuses to accept historic award for interesting reason

Becky Lynch has responded to the news that she is Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Most Popular Wrestler of 2019 by saying she cannot accept the award unless she is able to defeat her upcoming opponent, Asuka, at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer, who is the first woman to win the wrestling magazine’s Most Popular Wrestler of the Year, described the award as “cool” but believes she needs to retain her RAW Women’s Championship on January 26 to be deemed worthy of receiving the prize.

Most Popular Wrestler award from PWI this year - in its nearly fifty year existence I’m the only woman to ever win it. That’s cool, and all the other awards too, but I can't accept any of it unless I beat the best women's wrestler in the world right now --Asuka. https://t.co/QIBI96rWm8 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 13, 2020

Lynch was also named PWI’s Woman of the Year, while Adam Cole (Wrestler of the Year) and Baron Corbin (Most Hated Wrestler of the Year) picked up some of the other notable awards.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

In a rivalry spanning over a year, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka at the 2020 Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas.

Last year, Asuka defeated Lynch at the 2019 Royal Rumble to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship, while “The Man” went on to win the Rumble later in the night to book her ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Since her ‘Mania triumph, Lynch has defeated Superstars including Lacey Evans, Natalya and Sasha Banks to keep hold of the RAW Women’s Championship, but she is yet to record a victory via pinfall or submission over Asuka in her WWE career.