Becky Lynch to return as a heel to eliminate 35-year-old from WWE Royal Rumble match? Potential scenario explored

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here. The premium live event is just over a day away as of press time and fans are eagerly anticipating both Royal Rumble Matches booked for the event. As usual, one features men and one features women.

The WWE Universe is expecting some big surprises and monumental returns, including that of Becky Lynch. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment may have a surprise up their sleeve, however, as she could return as a villain and eliminate Bayley from the bout.

The 35-year-old Bayley has made it clear she intends to do a repeat from last year and win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Fans seem to like the idea and there's a lot of interest in her doing exactly that, but a villainous Becky could cut those plans short.

Becky could already be eliminated and do the Sid Justice-Hulk Hogan spot of eliminating Bayley afterward. Alternatively, Becky could do some kind of cheap shot or underhanded tactic to eliminate the former WWE Women's Champion.

Regardless, this would be a big moment. Fans seeing Lynch as a villain again would be a shocker. It would also allow Bayley to be an even stronger babyface if she is ripped off by The Man.

Bayley and Becky Lynch could go on to clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

If Becky Lynch were to return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and eliminate The Role Model from the bout, it could have major implications. This could be the start of a months-long rivalry that could culminate at WrestleMania.

WWE has teased a feature match between Rhea Ripley and Bayley, which some fans had hoped would take place at WrestleMania. They also briefly teased a rematch between The Role Model and IYO SKY. Neither bout may take place, however, at least not at WrestleMania.

Instead, Big Time Becks and the former leader of Damage CTRL could be the ones to clash at The Show Of Shows. Both are big stars and deserve a major spot. Plus, they have a lot of history from their past that they can pull from.

Lynch and Bayley were two of the famed Four Horsewomen in NXT who later helped reshape what women's wrestling is in WWE. Bayley's Damage CTRL also feuded with The Man off and on for a long time. With that history to pull from and a potential Royal Rumble heel turn, this could be a highly personal rivalry perfectly fit for WrestleMania.

