  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Royal Rumble 2025
  • Becky Lynch to return as a heel to eliminate 35-year-old from WWE Royal Rumble match? Potential scenario explored

Becky Lynch to return as a heel to eliminate 35-year-old from WWE Royal Rumble match? Potential scenario explored

By Ken
Modified Jan 31, 2025 17:53 GMT
Becky Lynch could return to WWE as a heel [Credit: WWE.com]
Becky Lynch could return to WWE as a heel [Credit: WWE.com]

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here. The premium live event is just over a day away as of press time and fans are eagerly anticipating both Royal Rumble Matches booked for the event. As usual, one features men and one features women.

The WWE Universe is expecting some big surprises and monumental returns, including that of Becky Lynch. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment may have a surprise up their sleeve, however, as she could return as a villain and eliminate Bayley from the bout.

The 35-year-old Bayley has made it clear she intends to do a repeat from last year and win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Fans seem to like the idea and there's a lot of interest in her doing exactly that, but a villainous Becky could cut those plans short.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Becky could already be eliminated and do the Sid Justice-Hulk Hogan spot of eliminating Bayley afterward. Alternatively, Becky could do some kind of cheap shot or underhanded tactic to eliminate the former WWE Women's Champion.

Regardless, this would be a big moment. Fans seeing Lynch as a villain again would be a shocker. It would also allow Bayley to be an even stronger babyface if she is ripped off by The Man.

Bayley and Becky Lynch could go on to clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

If Becky Lynch were to return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and eliminate The Role Model from the bout, it could have major implications. This could be the start of a months-long rivalry that could culminate at WrestleMania.

WWE has teased a feature match between Rhea Ripley and Bayley, which some fans had hoped would take place at WrestleMania. They also briefly teased a rematch between The Role Model and IYO SKY. Neither bout may take place, however, at least not at WrestleMania.

Instead, Big Time Becks and the former leader of Damage CTRL could be the ones to clash at The Show Of Shows. Both are big stars and deserve a major spot. Plus, they have a lot of history from their past that they can pull from.

Lynch and Bayley were two of the famed Four Horsewomen in NXT who later helped reshape what women's wrestling is in WWE. Bayley's Damage CTRL also feuded with The Man off and on for a long time. With that history to pull from and a potential Royal Rumble heel turn, this could be a highly personal rivalry perfectly fit for WrestleMania.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी