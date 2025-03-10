Becky Lynch to return with new character and join massive WWE stable? Exploring recent clues

Becky Lynch hasn't been on WWE TV for almost a year, despite the company using her in the promotion for the move over to Netflix.

It seems that the company is looking for a major moment for her to return to WWE, and The Rock could be the reason. It would be massive if Becky Lynch joined forces with John Cena as the corporate champion for The Rock, covering the Women's Division.

There have already been several clues dropped regarding Lynch's return to join the stable, including the fact that she was used in The Rock's promotion at Elimination Chamber and was one of the stars that were mentioned in CM Punk's promo.

Lynch also lashed out at CM Punk with her tweet about his attire at Elimination Chamber, which could be a tease that she will make her return as a heel.

Of course, there is also the fact that, much like John Cena, Lynch is coming to the end of her wrestling career and is already branching out into movies. Someone like The Rock could ensure that she is successful in this venture if she can give him a year of her service as his corporate champion.

The Rock should to recruit Becky Lynch to his stable

The Rock and Becky Lynch have been close friends for a long time and may have already spoken about her returning and aligning with the stable. At present, there is no place for her on the WrestleMania card, but a return ahead of WrestleMania could force The Rock to move things around and allow her to compete for the Women's Championship.

Lynch returning to align with The Rock would be a massive swerve for WWE and could be exactly what Triple H is planning by keeping her off TV for this long.

