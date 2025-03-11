Becky Lynch to return and team up with current champion at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored 

Since May of 2024, Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE TV. The Man lost to Liv Morgan on RAW in a steel cage match, with the pair battling it out for the Women's World Championship.

With WrestleMania 41 nearing ever closer, many fans are hoping that The Man will return in time for the show of shows. Seeds of her return may have been planted on RAW last night after Raquel Rodriguez became the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Raquel may be favored to beat the reigning champion Lyra Valkyria due to her having Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at ringside during the upcoming contest. Whether it happens during or after the title match, Becky Lynch could make her return in Raquel and Lyra's match as she looks to aid Valkyria against The Judgment Day.

Becky's return could also then set up a WrestleMania 41 showdown between herself and Lyra against the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Lyra Valkyria on mirroring Becky Lynch's WWE journey

Emerging from Ireland, the path to the WWE may have been tough to envision; however, with stars like Becky Lynch and Finn Balor paving the way, the Dublin native could see a feasible journey to the company.

Speaking to TV Insider last year, Lyra Valkyria spoke about why she looks up to Becky Lynch and noted the achievements her compatriot has made:

"I only met her a little down the line in my career,” Lyra Valkyria said. “It has been so incredible to have that person to look toward who grew up down the road from me. An Irish girl who has come so far is just crazy. To come from a place like Ireland, a lot of people don’t have that person they can look up to. So to see what is possible through her and how far one can go is incredible."

From debuting in NXT as a dancing Irish stereotype, Becky has gone on to become arguably the greatest female wrestler in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

