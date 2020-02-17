Becky Lynch reveals if Vince McMahon is invited to her wedding with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins proposed to Becky Lynch in August 2019

Becky Lynch has suggested that Vince McMahon could receive an invite to her wedding with Seth Rollins.

The WWE Superstars announced their engagement in August 2019, seven months after their relationship began, but a date has not yet been set for the wedding.

Speaking at the WrestleMania 37 promotional event at SoFi Stadium earlier this week, Lynch insinuated to TMZ that McMahon could attend the wedding for the simple reason that he is rich.

“I got good advice from The Big Show. He was like, 'Invite rich people because they get you good presents.'” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

When asked about a possible wedding present that she could receive from the WWE Chairman, the RAW Women’s Champion made another joke about McMahon’s riches.

“Lots of money! Lots of money! Give us a few billions. I got my own, but I'd like some more.”

Becky Lynch’s WWE career in 2020

After defeating Asuka in a one-on-one match for the first time in her WWE career at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women’s Championship against the Japanese Superstar again on the February 10 episode of RAW.

Following the match, former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler targeted Lynch by sinking her teeth into the back of her neck to set up what appears to be the RAW Women’s Championship storyline for WrestleMania 36.