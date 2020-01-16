Becky Lynch reveals one thing she would change from WWE WrestleMania 35

Lynch trying to submit Rousey

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, and discussed a wide variety of topics. "The Man" opened up on her history-making title victory in the main event of WrestleMania 35 last year, and talked about one thing that she would change from the Triple Threat match. Lynch said that she would have loved to make Ronda Rousey submit to win the bout.

"If I could change anything from WrestleMania, I would have tried to freakin' sink on that arm bar. Make Ronda Rousey tap out for the first time in her life."

At WrestleMania 35, Lynch, Rousey, and Charlotte Flair met in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event in the show's history, with both the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's titles on the line. The match ended when Lynch scored a pin over Ronda in what seemed like an abrupt ending. Lynch's victory was the culmination of the mega push her new character had received soon after SummerSlam 2018. "The Man" is still possibly the most popular Superstar in WWE today, and is all set to defend her RAW Women's title at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV against Asuka.