Becky Lynch reveals WWE are planning major "test" for fans and Superstars [Exclusive]

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has admitted WWE has been planning massive changes to how NXT Superstars move to new brands.

'The Man' spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda's Matty Paddock in the lead up to this weekend's WrestleMania, a time of year where 'main roster' debuts for NXT Superstars are often frequent.

The most significant majority of WWE's roster came through the NXT system - Lynch included - with the post-Mania RAW and SmackDown having become the two top dates to see wrestlers from the black and yellow brand shifted to new homes.

Over recent times, however, that line has become gradually less and less defined. For instance, the Street Profits and Shayna Baszler have been among the stars to feature across both NXT and 'main roster' programming.

Furthermore, NXT now airs weekly in the US on the same network as RAW itself, leading the possibility that the 'graduation' style call-ups to the red brand and SmackDown may be a thing of the past.

Lynch, asked whether she felt that was the case, admitted:

"Yeah, it is, and this year was going to actually be the testing ground of that to see what the response would be. When it comes to NXT, RAW is on the same network in America - and maybe that's more helpful, people already have a relationship with whoever is coming up and who they're seeing. Raw, NXT and SmackDown can be quite a different audience, so you have to reintroduce yourself and sometimes start from scratch. It's going to be an interesting test to see if people debuting have to go through the same route."

Lynch herself will defend her coveted championship against Baszler at WrestleMania, which airs from the WWE Performance Center over the weekend of 4th and 5th April 2020.

The 33-year-old spent two years in NXT before debuting on RAW in 2015.

