Becky Lynch's gear at King of the Ring 2024 explained

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 kicked off with Becky Lynch taking on Liv Morgan with the Women's World Championship on the line. Taking place in the Jeddah Super Dome, it was a superb occasion that The Man decided to celebrate with some equally superb ring gear. Ring gear that paid tribute to a certain legendary pop star.

The pop star in question is none other than the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears. At first glance, many believed that Becky Lynch took inspiration from Michael Jackson, Hitman, and even Peaky Blinders. But, as has been pointed out on X, The Man actually paid tribute to Spears with her gear, as the latter wore something very similar years ago.

Coincidentally, Becky Lynch's opponent for the night, Liv Morgan, also paid tribute to the Grammy Award-winning artist with her gear. Morgan entered the ring in a red latex body suit, another outfit Spears donned a while back in the "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video. Both women were dressed to impress, ready to give it their all in the ring.

At the end of the day, it was a nice gesture on both Lynch's and Morgan's end. Britney Spears is one of the most iconic musicians of all time. So, it's not surprising that the two superstars were inspired by her.

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to become the new Women's World Champion

While their incredible wrestling gear should be appreciated, the reason why many tuned in for King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is to watch Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan battle it out in the squared circle. Both women gave it their all in a back-and-forth contest, but the interference of one Dominik Mysterio changed everything.

Intent on not letting Morgan take his Mami's title, Dirty Dom tried to help Lynch get the win. However, his interference backfired, as Morgan used the steel chair that Mysterio threw into the ring to her advantage. Morgan hit Lynch with her finisher, ObLIVion, right on top of the steel chair before pinning her for the three count.

With that, Morgan is now your new Women's World Champion. Something that both Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley won't be happy about. But one person who will certainly be annoyed about this is Becky Lynch, and it will be interesting to see how she deals with this in the coming weeks.

