Becky Lynch talks Nia Jax, Commodore 64 at WWE 2K20 press event (exclusive)

The Man came around to talk during the WWE 2K20 press event

This past Friday, 2K Games was nice enough to invite us to Las Vegas (where Friday Night SmackDown just happened to take place) and get a first hands-on look at WWE 2K20. While there, we also got the chance to speak to a few WWE Superstars, including one of the cover stars of the game, the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Unlike the rest of the interviews we snagged that day, our recorder bugged out while talking to "The Man', preventing us from getting any actual audio. Fortunately, this was the one interview where I actually took notes, too - as if I had a premonition. Whatever it was, I was able to get some pretty cool comments from the Irish Lass-kicker herself.

First off, I had to know if, with everything else going on in her career, she still had revenge on her mind. In other words, did she feel like she still had unfinished business with an as-of-yet-to-return Nia Jax?

"With Nia Jax?" Lynch answered, as if she hadn't heard that name in years, "Nah. She punched me in the face, I punched her in the face. It's over as far as I'm concerned."

Of course, she continued, if Jax still wants a piece of her when she returns, all she has to do is ask. "The Man never backs down from a fight."

Since we were at a video game event, I had to talk about her own history with gaming. Especially since she was carrying her Up Up Down Down Championship - once again making her "Becky Two Belts".

"It feels great to be Becky Two Belts again," she beamed, lifting the UUDD title ever so slightly in the air (the RAW Women's Championship was securely around her waist), "It's like everything is right with the world again.

The Man (right) with her prized Up Up Down Down Championship. Oh, and some other schlub.

When I asked her how back her own gaming history goes and what her first gaming console was, she didn't even hesitate.

"Commodore 64," she said, not even waiting for me to finish the question, "I loved that thing so much." When I pointed out that my first gaming machine was a Commodore Vic-20, her hand instinctively went up for a high five. And, what, like I'm not going to high five The Man?

When it comes to Up Up Down Down, it's more than just a love of games that gets her on the popular YouTube series. The host, Austin Creed (aka The New Day's Xavier Woods) is a major reason, too.

"Just a phenomenal human being," she said about the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion. "Such a great performer and a great person. Everything he does, he does with such joy, it's infectious."

My time was limited (especially since I unprofessionally spent a minute or two showing her a video of my four-year-old daughter shouting "I'm The Man!") , so I wrapped things up by asking her how she would feel if she was drafted to SmackDown during the draft (as we all know by now, she was the first pick overall and remained on RAW). She scoffed at the idea that such a move would affect her.

"it doesn't matter if it's RAW or SmackDown," she informed me, "when The Man comes around, it's everybody else that should be concerned."

Thank you to 2K Games and Visual Concepts for having us at the event. WWE 2K20 released worldwide on October 22nd.

