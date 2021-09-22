Becky Lynch confided in former Women's Champion about pregnancy before RAW

Last year on the RAW after WWE Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch presented Asuka with the RAW Women's Championship before announcing that she was pregnant. The Empress of Tomorrow looked genuinely surprised at the news, but the truth is she was already aware of the situation.

After Lynch made the news public, Asuka congratulated her and the two stars hugged in the ring. The former SmackDown Women's Champion Lynch went on to give birth to a baby girl named Roux.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Becky Lynch admitted that she told Asuka about her pregnancy backstage on RAW before the segment was taped despite being told by the higher ups not to do so.

"I told her just before, it was a great reaction," said Lynch. "She wasn't supposed to know. I wasn't supposed to tell her, but I really like Asuka so..."

WWE canceled plans for Becky Lynch vs. Bayley at WrestleMania 37

The Man is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and fans were eagerly waiting to see her in the ring. WWE had plans for her return at WrestleMania 37 but, after that was nixed, her return date was moved to October before undergoing another change.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Lynch provided more details on the matter:

“They called me last minute, you wouldn’t have [seen me on this UK tour],” said Lynch. “Oh gosh, I thought I was going to be back by ‘Mania. I was ready to come back by ‘Mania. But look, I got the call at SummerSlam, I stayed ready. I stayed ready! I believe the original return date was October.”

When asked if there were plans for her to face Bayley at the Showcase of the Immortals, she responded by saying:

“That had been thrown around, yes,” Lynch confirmed.

Lynch is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against former champion Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules in a rematch from SummerSlam.

