Becky Lynch to turn heel after becoming a part-timer & more - 4 ways The Man can return to WWE from her hiatus

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match and successfully retained her Women's World Championship during the latest episode of WWE RAW. This loss has led to many questions being asked regarding The Man's future in the Stamford-based promotion.

Recent reports have indicated that Becky’s current WWE contract will be expiring on June 1, 2024. This news has left fans doubtful as to what direction The Man's career could take moving forward.

Becky has often mentioned in many interviews that she wants to hang up her boots while being in WWE only, which indicates a probability that both parties would agree to a new deal.

Considering she does return, here are four possible ways The Man can make a comeback from her hiatus.

Trending

#4. Show up on NXT

Becky Lynch has accomplished everything there is to do in WWE, having carried the women's division on her back for years. Talking about winning multiple world championships, the Women's Royal Rumble Match, main-eventing WrestleMania, and more, her achievements are unparalleled.

There is a possibility that Becky might sign a new contract soon and move to NXT. This could lead to a memorable run similar to her last year's stint when she won the NXT Women's Championship.

Becky could have interesting feuds with rising stars such as Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade, thus helping the next generation of stars make a name for themselves.

#3. Shocking heel turn

Becky Lynch is a seven-time WWE Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch has been a beloved babyface since 2022. She could make her return at a major premium live event and shock everyone by taking out a top babyface, thus, executing a surprising heel turn in the process.

This move would not only generate massive fan interest but also allow Becky to further assess her character and take the required steps to improve it. There is a great possibility that a heel turn could do wonders for the former RAW Women's Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Sign with WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch has been a regular fixture on RAW since October 2021 and a change of scenery could be just what she needs. Taking an extended break and making a surprise return by signing with SmackDown could freshen her character in the Stamford-based promotion.

Upon her return, Becky could reignite rivalries with top stars like Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Nia Jax. Additionally, a dream match with Jade Cargill could be on the cards for a massive show such as WrestleMania or Royal Rumble.

#1. Surprise return at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match to set up WrestleMania rematch

Rhea Ripley successfully retained her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. However, she was forced to relinquish the title weeks later due to an injury inflicted by Liv Morgan.

Ripley is expected to make a return soon and challenge Morgan, aiming to reclaim the title she never lost.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch could make a surprise return to a huge reception during next year's Women's Royal Rumble Match and win it. This could then allow The Man to have a highly anticipated WrestleMania rematch with Mami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback