Becky Lynch reacts to how many days its been since male wrestlers have main-evented WWE RAW

Becky Lynch recently reacted on social media to how many days it has been since there was an episode of RAW headlined by male wrestlers.

In the main event of this past Monday's episode of RAW, Becky competed against Asuka in a No Holds Barred match. Becky and Asuka took each other to the limit in the match, but Big Time Becks was able to overcome The Empress of Tomorrow in the end. Asuka brought an umbrella into the ring but Becky used it to block the green mist. She then planted Asuka with a Man-Handle Slam through a table for the pinfall victory.

The six-time champion has been despondant on RAW as of late since losing her title. It took her until the final RAW before WWE Money in the Bank to qualify for the ladder match. She also came up short at in the ladder match, but her victory over Asuka on RAW may be the one she needs to get back on track.

Sportskeeda Wrestling pointed out on Twitter that it has been 72 days since a men's match closed WWE RAW. On the April 25 episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel teamed up with RK-Bro against The Usos, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in the main event.

Becky responded to the Tweet with a GIF of a goat as a reminder that she is the greatest of all time.

The WWE Universe reacts to Becky Lynch's post

WWE fans responded and noted that there is a reason why Becky is referred to as "The Goat".

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor 🏻 @BeckyLynchWWE GOAT main eventing Raw consistently, you love to see it! @BeckyLynchWWE GOAT main eventing Raw consistently, you love to see it! 👏🏻 https://t.co/EYCAeHmM4v

Some fans also noted how much the perception of women's wrestling has changed over the years in a positive direction. One WWE fan challenged Becky and Asuka to take back the main event from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Deadly Alex #BeckyInTheBank @HurriKane_Jr_88 @BeckyLynchWWE Now all you’ve got to do is to take back the main event from Roman and Brock! @BeckyLynchWWE Now all you’ve got to do is to take back the main event from Roman and Brock! https://t.co/mtPzwbUUeU

Junior Tuilagi @JuniorTuilagi @BeckyLynchWWE From as early as I remember woman in WWE were always 'womans match is on, flick over whats WCW doing'' or ''toilet break'' or ''fast forward this part''. Never would I have imagined not only are the woman now carrying the shows, they are literally the only thing I tune in for. @BeckyLynchWWE From as early as I remember woman in WWE were always 'womans match is on, flick over whats WCW doing'' or ''toilet break'' or ''fast forward this part''. Never would I have imagined not only are the woman now carrying the shows, they are literally the only thing I tune in for.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Trish Stratus recently hinted at a return to face Becky Lynch.

