WWE Hall of Famer wants to face Becky Lynch in first-time-ever match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has expressed her interest in the possibility of facing off with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The former champion recently made a return to the WWE, having made an appearance on Friday Night Smackdown for the first time in nearly twenty years. Lita is set to enter this year's Rumble match in what will be her second appearance in WWE's legendary battle royal. She previously competed in the first Women's Royal Rumble in 2018.

Lita recently spoke on Sirius XM’s Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, to discuss her recent run-in with Charlotte Flair and her desire to face Becky Lynch.

"Charlotte and I started something last week, so I wouldn’t mind getting the better of her," said Lynch. "But also, there’s just something with Becky. I just feel very connected to her, like our journeys getting into the business and everything that I’d love to see what that looks like."

The returning Lita made her presence known earlier this month when she hit SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with the Twist of Fate. In doing so, she teased a potential match with The Queen and gained momentum ahead of her return.

The Royal Rumble match is a chance for both current and returning superstars to punch their ticket to WrestleMania. Like 29 other competitors, that's exactly what Lita will be looking to do at the premium live event on Saturday.

Becky Lynch is not the only WWE Superstar Lita wants to face

Lita wants to face current top superstars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, but she has also set her sights on some younger stars. She named Shotzi and Gigi Dolin as two examples.

"I also have this fantasy of like me and Shotzi and Gigi Dolin being in there at the same time. It’s kind of like we’re the misfit crew, so I would be happy and surprised too if she was in there."

Gigi Dolin, alongside Jacy Jayne, is one-half the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, while Shotzi recently moved from NXT to the main roster.

Given her legendary history, it's hard not to get excited about Lita's return, no matter who she faces.

