"Becky will beat you"- Wrestling fans react after Bayley sends provoking message following Damage CTRL's win on SmackDown

Wrestling fans have reacted to Bayley's provoking message following Damage CTRL's win on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.

Following their victory, The Role Model took to Twitter to send a warning to the tag team division.

The WWE Universe went berserk as some of them criticized the faction. Many fans also came out in support of Damage CTRL and appreciated their performance.

Here are some of the reactions below:

'00s WWE @wwe_00s @itsBayleyWWE I see no difference between this pic and the pic you just posted. @itsBayleyWWE I see no difference between this pic and the pic you just posted. https://t.co/ruTlEOfuiT

brad @bm0rd @itsBayleyWWE Wait. Actual teams and not two singles randomly paired together?? What a weird concept!! @itsBayleyWWE Wait. Actual teams and not two singles randomly paired together?? What a weird concept!!

LIV2Riott @RiottSquad4Life @itsBayleyWWE Ya better hope @YaOnlyLivvOnce doesn't decide she wants those titles, she may drag some little girl out of the crowd and win em Nicholas style. @itsBayleyWWE Ya better hope @YaOnlyLivvOnce doesn't decide she wants those titles, she may drag some little girl out of the crowd and win em Nicholas style. https://t.co/LixO8mkCNt

CreateThe_Story_🧠 @LifeOfCreation @itsBayleyWWE Damage CTRL is alive!!!!!!!! Damage Ctrl going to Keep building & Pushing the Tag Team division. Who willing to STEP UP doesn’t Matter Who going to STEP UP Because They Will Get STEP ON by Damage CTRL Just Know Damage CTRL on Top @itsBayleyWWE Damage CTRL is alive!!!!!!!! Damage Ctrl going to Keep building & Pushing the Tag Team division. Who willing to STEP UP doesn’t Matter Who going to STEP UP Because They Will Get STEP ON by Damage CTRL Just Know Damage CTRL on Top https://t.co/hAgKElJ1Jy

Kalind @NYCKNP @itsBayleyWWE Damage CTRL will hold all of the gold @itsBayleyWWE Damage CTRL will hold all of the gold

Dutch Mantell said that WWE has no plans for Bayley's stable Damage CTRL

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell said that WWE has no plans for Bayley's stable Damage CTRL.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell heavily criticized Damage CTRL's match at Extreme Rules:

"They just destroyed everybody. I mean, you can't kill your opponents off. I can see Damage CTRL get hurt a little bit, but to beat all three of them? That's them telling Damage CTRL - 'Hey, we don't have a lot of plans for you going forward,'" said Mantell.

In continuation of the interview, the veteran said that the company didn't book them appropriately. He added that there should be a story to continue in the next episode of RAW after Extreme Rules:

"I don't know if they'll get that or not, but they probably will get it when they're not booked. But I don't understand that. I would have left something anyway. And after Bayley lost they should have had her pegging on something to give them something to come back to RAW with. But she left them laying, right?" Mantell added.

It is yet to be seen if Damage CTRL will be relevant in the near future or not. What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comment section below.

