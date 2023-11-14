Before Bobby Lashley retires, he must face bitter WWE rival one last time

Bobby Lashley recently said on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast that he has no plans to slow down his in-ring career. When that time eventually comes, the 47-year-old wants one of his training partners to let him know he has lost a step.

Realistically, regardless of Lashley's extraordinary physical capabilities, he likely only has a few more major rivalries left as a full-time WWE star. The roster is getting younger and younger, with the likes of Austin Theory, Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa spearheading the next generation.

In 2018, Lashley returned to WWE after a decade away from the company. The All Mighty made it clear he wanted to face fellow mixed martial artist Brock Lesnar in a dream match. The rivalry finally began in January 2022 and ended in February 2023, but it is fair to say that fans did not get a satisfying conclusion.

The last time the heavyweights fought each other, Brock Lesnar got himself disqualified at Elimination Chamber 2023 before sending Bobby Lashley through the announce desk with an F-5. It looked as though the post-match angle could lead to one last match between the rivals. However, nine months on, we are still waiting for the storyline to have a definitive ending.

Why Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar did not meet expectations

For the most part, the in-ring battles between the veteran superstars did not disappoint. The finishes, though, left a lot to be desired. They met three times in one-on-one competition, with all three matches ending in unconvincing fashion.

At the 2022 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns' interference helped Bobby Lashley secure a surprise win over Brock Lesnar. Later that year, The Beast Incarnate won the rematch at Crown Jewel, but only after reversing a Hurt Lock into a fortunate pinfall victory.

The third singles encounter took place at Elimination Chamber 2023. As part of the storyline, Lesnar accidentally struck Lashley with a low blow, causing a disqualification.

With or without any titles on the line, Lashley vs. Lesnar is still a marquee match for WWE. The two have plenty of unfinished business, making a fourth and final encounter must-watch viewing if and when it finally happens.

Do you think Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar should face each other again? Let us know in the comments section below.

