Beloved WWE star to turn heel after 722 days after getting assaulted on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

A beloved WWE star could soon turn heel after getting assaulted on Monday Night RAW. This past Monday, Otis faced Rusev in one-on-one action.

Rusev defeated Otis and assaulted the Alpha Academy member after the match. This could be a turning point in Otis's career. The attack from The Bulgarian Brute could lead to him turning heel for the first time since May 22, 2023 (722 days), on next week's edition of the flagship show.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion could soon realize his best time in WWE was when he attacked Rey Mysterio on the February 19, 2021, edition of SmackDown and turned heel.

He was involved in storylines with superstars like Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton. The 33-year-old, along with Chad Gable, also defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle to become the RAW Tag Team Champions in January 2022.

Otis could soon realize how his mean attitude helped him succeed in the Stamford-based promotion in the past. Since Chad Gable left the Alpha Academy, the former Mr. Money in the Bank hasn't gotten much TV time, and he isn't a part of any storyline. A heel turn is what the superstar desperately requires to revitalize his career.

That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

WWE Hall of Famer feels something is missing in Rusev's current run

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Rusev returned to WWE. However, apart from his previous ring name, everything else about him has changed, including his look, theme song, and gimmick.

While this is something new for fans, a certain WWE Hall of Famer feels Rusev's gimmick still lacks something. In a recent edition of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Double J said that Lana was a key part of the former US Champion's presentation.

"Me and Miro got along great; I'll say, did it look lesser than without Lana? The package without Lana; it's not the package; he's not a talker; she is a talker. She's a heat magnet; I just thought the package was not fully there."

It will be interesting to see if the company decides to bring back Lana or let Rusev walk his own path.

About the author Andrew Rego Andrew is a WWE writer with Sportskeeda since 2021. He is a childhood WWE fan, watching the show since the age of nine, making his reason to write about WWE a no-brainer. Andrew started his career writing about Cricket, Football and more for leading Indian Sports broadcaster, Star Sports. He then worked for Essentially Sports and InsideSport as a WWE writer in the WWE/AEW division.



Andrew joined SportsKeeda in 2021. He works in the Trends team that helps WWE fans around the globe find answers to all their questions. Apart from writing for Sportskeeda, Andrew is also a football coach with State level team Mumbai Ultras. Know More