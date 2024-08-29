Beloved WWE Superstar to suddenly return and steal Liv Morgan's championship? Looking at the possibility

Liv Morgan continues her feud with Rhea Ripley, and their rivalry is far from over. The reigning Women's World Champion will team up with Dominik Mysterio to take on Mami and Damian Priest in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin this Saturday, August 31.

Still, the title will not be on the line, meaning that fans should be waiting for the next episodes of RAW or the next premium live event (Bad Blood, October 5) to see Liv Morgan defend her title again.

In the meantime, another superstar could show up and steal Liv Morgan's title. This superstar is Asuka, who has been out for months due to a knee injury.

Asuka would make a stunning return

Asuka has been part of the title picture for years now, and before her injury, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Even though WWE could play it safe and have her return to a mid-card level first before challenging for the championship, having her dethrone Liv Morgan right away would lead to a stunning return and help her build some momentum immediately.

It would make Damage CTRL relevant again

Damage CTRL is going through a turbulent period, as Asuka and Dakota Kai have missed time due to injuries, leading to the faction having no direction at the moment.

Thus, Asuka's return and winning the Women's World Championship would make Damage CTRL relevant again and allow them to re-emerge as one of the top factions in WWE.

It could create new angles in the Liv Morgan/Rhea Ripley feud

The rivalry between the two megastars is far from over, and WWE plans to extend it for months, maybe as long as WrestleMania 41 in April 2025.

Thus, Asuka becoming the Women's World Champion could create new angles. The Japanese star wrestler could have a title match with Liv, with Rhea showing up and costing Morgan the championship.

Liv would be out for revenge again, while fans could even see a Triple Threat Match taking place, where Asuka would defend her title against both Liv and Mami.

