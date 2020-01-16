Best and worst of AEW Dynamite 'Bash at the Beach'- Jon Moxley emerges from ambulance, 2 major botches

Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Jon Moxley can still face PAC next with even with one eye

'Bash at the Beach' is a name that takes viewers back in time to the days of WCW, back when Hulk Hogan was revealed as the third man in the nWo. AEW owns the rights to this name and they put on a reboot of the extravaganza on TNT and on FITE.

I don't think it was one of their strongest shows, to be honest with you. AEW can sometimes pull off some very exciting events and segments, but nothing seemed to come together in this week's show for me.

I wonder if you felt the same way that I did, and if so, I invite you to leave a comment in the section below. And because I get branded as a WWE guy or an AEW guy, depending on whether my review is positive or negative, let me clarify at the very start that I'm just a fan of professional wrestling and have no allegiances at all.

At the end of the day, what's the point of having a platform like this, if your opinions are prematurely colored?

#1 Best: Inner Circle exacts retribution against Jon Moxley

Absolute disrespect from @JonMoxley driving in the car Inner Circle offered him #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xr7WwqR0jk — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 16, 2020

I loved everything that Jon Moxley did on the show, from arriving in the same car that the Inner Circle gave him when he joined their ranks to defeating Sammy Guevara in a very good match. But it was the attack from Chris Jericho and his goons that was the biggest headline from the night.

That is until Jon Moxley emerged from his ambulance at the end of the night and walked out with one working eye, assuring PAC that their match next week wouldn't be a forfeit. It just goes to show how well AEW have booked Moxley so far!

