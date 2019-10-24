Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Moxley assaults official, WWE Hall of Famer returns

Riju Dasgupta

Jon Moxley closed out this week's show with a vengeance

AEW Dynamite was a pretty fun show to watch, and because it was only two hours long, I did not have a problem with it. That said, I did not think that this was the strongest of the four shows that the company has put on.

At the same time, I thought that it was a very 'by-the-numbers' show, and judging from the excitement of my colleagues, I can pretty much tell that NXT was the better show, by a long shot. I can't wait to finish this review and watch the Black and Gold Brand!

In any case, it has been well-established that everyone in AEW can wrestle and put on great matches. For this 'Best and Worst' countdown, I'm looking beyond the obvious, at the storytelling elements that draw an audience member over the long haul, to tune in week after week.

I realize that both AEW fans and detractors can both be extremely vocal indeed, but I still welcome your comments and your feedback in the section below.

#1 Best: The time limit draw

While I enjoy the AEW product for what it is, so much of the offense looks 'pretty'. The main event match this week certainly did not fall into that category because Jon Moxley and PAC were gritty and intense. This match belonged on pay-per-view, and I love that it did not end in a result, essentially proving to us that these two men are far from done with each other.

I especially loved the fact that Moxley was so upset with the fact that he didn't win the match that he ended up assaulting a referee. I can't wait to see how this storyline progresses in the coming weeks. Also, kudos to PAC who can fly around as effortlessly as anyone else in the AEW roster, but chooses to fight a nasty style that makes him stand out.

