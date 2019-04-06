×
Best and worst of NXT TakeOver: New York- Face turn, Big signing

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
10.14K   //    06 Apr 2019, 08:48 IST

This was a great moment for the crowd in attendance
WrestleMania weekend is finally upon us ladies and gentlemen of sports entertainment. First up, coming a day earlier than usual was NXT TakeOver: New York. Much like always, it was an immensely enjoyable show. Much like always, I liked it a great deal.

When the show ended, one couldn't help but forget everything that had transpired because of the Johnny Gargano story arc. But the fact of the matter is that the show delivered in spades and then some. There were a few things I did not like, but I'm nitpicking.

Any of these worsts would be non-issues on a main roster pay-per-view. It's only because of the high standards that NXT has consistently set that I deem them to be a little disappointing.

But the main roster, you better be on your A-game tomorrow night to have a chance of competing with what we just witnessed.

#1 Best: Gargano finally achieves his destiny

Anyone who's followed the Ciampa-Gargano story arc knows how many times Johnny Gargano has come close to becoming the face of NXT and how many times he has failed to achieve the spot. This was the culmination of years of blood, sweat and incredible matches, with some tears thrown in too. NXT are excellent storytellers.

The main event was great and the atmosphere was absolutely electric from the moment that the two men entered the ring. The crowd could not decide if they preferred Adam Cole or Johnny Wrestling and hence, they chanted for both men. And in turn, the two men put on a performance like never before, wrestling their hearts out.

I loved the fact that Gargano overcame all odds himself. It made his victory seem even sweeter.

What a great start to WrestleMania weekend!


Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
