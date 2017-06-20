Best and Worst of Raw: 19 June, 2017

A big heel turn and a huge return made this week's episode of Raw a pretty solid show.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 10:01 IST

We always suspected it was Big Cass, but the reveal was very well done!

Live from Evansville, Indiana; Raw was a mixed bag in a lot of ways across the duration of the three-hour long show. While it was just another episode till the halfway mark, things really picked up steam once the Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match began, but more about that contest later.

The show culminated with one of the best segments we remember watching in recent memory, and a massive heel turn that will have serious consequences over the coming weeks. What did we like and what did we dislike, across the stacked long episode? We bring you some notes in our post-show Raw recap!

#1 Best: A massive heel turn

The genuine tears from Enzo Amore made this segment even more special

It is but natural for fans to react to angles on a weekly basis, without focusing on the long term consequences of each segment. This is a story that was not told in a week, or a month, or even a year, but all the way from Enzo and Big Cass’ NXT days.

We always knew who the weak link in the pair was when the bell actually rang. Enzo and Cass never won the tag team belts, either in NXT or on the main roster, because while Cass was fine, Enzo was well, rather SAWFT. We’re certain Big Cass will have a great singles run now, while Enzo’s own future looks sort of murky, at the moment at least.

This was a brilliantly done segment, with every man playing his role well, be it Big Cass’ venomous promo, Enzo Amore’s tearful reactions to his scathing words, Kurt Angle playing the troubled General Manager, Big Show showing his dissatisfaction with everything that’s been going on, and Corey Graves establishing himself as a man who knows ‘some things’.

It was a great reward at the end of three hours, but that brings us to the first grouse we had.