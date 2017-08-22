Best and Worst of Raw: August 21, 2017

A great show with a terrible crowd.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 10:14 IST

Raw was an entertaining show, but we had some complaints!

After what was a Match of The Year candidate at SummerSlam 2017, we moved on to the third straight night of action from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. From beginning to end, it was a pretty good show, in every sense imaginable. Where it did lack came from factors outside WWE's control, something we'll get into in just a bit.

However, we begin our Best and Worst feature this week, by saying that overall, the action was far better than it usually is, making the show a very entertaining watch. Without wasting anytime, here's the best and worst of Raw from Brooklyn.

#1 Best: A compelling feud for the next pay-per-view

This is not just a big match, but a mammoth one!

How often is it that we see Brock Lesnar on the back foot, heading into a big match? We can't remember the last time he had an opponent that completely manhandled and rag dolled him, from pillar to post. Braun Strowman looked strong last night at SummerSlam, and he continued his dominance on Raw as well. So much so that the main event for No Mercy could have been saved for one of the Big Four annual pay-per-view events, and it wouldn't have been out of place, really.

WWE has been booking Strowman well right from the time of the Superstar Shake-Up last year, and it shows just how much equity a superstar could have, if booked dominantly. We wouldn't be surprised if Strowman manages to even defeat Lesnar for the big prize, with the momentum he currently has.