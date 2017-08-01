Best and Worst of Raw: 31st July, 2017

Hot start; weak finish.

A decent start with an underwhelming third hour

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA was hot for the first hour of this week's episode of RAW, but as the show went on, the crowd kept losing interest. The show in itself was not bad, and set many things in motion for Summerslam.

Where it lacked was the pacing and the order, because while the show started off strong, the third hour lacked intensity. Let's revisit the show and re-examine what worked and what did not, on the road to Summerslam. Here is our post-show 'Best and Worst' critical analysis.

#1 Best: The ultimate price

Looks like the writers were watching UFC 214 closely

Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier to become the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, last weekend. At the conclusion of the contest, Jones called out Lesnar for a fight. The question on everyone's mind was whether or not Lesnar would return to the octagon. The answer is still unclear, but WWE made an angle out of it, this week.

Paul Heyman was infuriated about how Lesnar did not have to be pinned to lose the Universal Championship. He alluded to the word 'ultimate', obviously referencing UFC, and threatened that Lesnar would leave the company if he lost his Universal Championship.

This makes us wonder whether the Jon Jones fight is in the works, and whether this means that Lesnar drops the title at Summerslam. When all the answers aren't obvious, is when the best kind of television happens. We could not be any more excited about the coming weeks, leading up to the biggest show of the summer - Summerslam.