Best and Worst of Raw: 5th June, 2017

The show made a pretty solid comeback this week but everything was not perfect though.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 09:44 IST

This confrontation was a deja vu moment for TNA fans

All through the summer, we’ve seen the ratings for Raw slide practically into (almost) record breaking lows. Which is a strange thing indeed, considering that the wrestling on the show has definitely been good.

The writing and booking, on the other hand, have left much to be desired, and that was rectified on this episode of Raw with compelling plots and a genuine attempt at keeping the viewers interested. Sure, not everything was perfect about this episode of Raw, but what is heartening is that WWE is at least trying to improve the product.

Without further ado, we present the Best and Worst of Raw to you. Read on!

#1 Best: Big fight feel

Paul Heyman was destroyed by The Destroyer

Samoa Joe's victory at Extreme Rules just feels like business picking up. There is no greater joy for a significant majority of wrestling fans than to watch two heavyweights slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Lesnar and Joe can certainly give the fans the match they want if The Beast puts in some heart into the big-money match.

We saw the first chapter of their saga unfold in the ring this week, as Paul Heyman delivered a chilling promo that got us excited about the match at ‘Great Balls of Fire’. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on The Advocate and trigger The Beast in this process.

This was great storytelling, and while we know that Brock Lesnar hasn’t delivered on the big stage in the recent past, somewhere deep down fans really want these two bulls to battle it out and pick the superior competitor and new Universal Champion for the company.