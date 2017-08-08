Best and worst of Raw: August 07, 2017

A fairly solid show, but not quite perfect.

08 Aug 2017

Canada witnessed a pretty interesting episode of Raw, this week

Raw travelled all the way to Toronto, Ontario in Canada this week and the Air Canada Center witnessed a pretty entertaining episode, with far more positives than negatives. At no point was this show boring; but, as always, it was a little too long and had a few glaring shortcomings across its entire duration.

Thankfully, things chugged along at a good pace towards SummerSlam, and we cannot wait for the biggest show of the summer after a string of B pay-per-views, following Wrestlemania in Orlando this year. But before that, we bring you a glimpse of all the peaks and valleys of Raw, in this 'Best and Worst' list.

#1 Best: Telling a story over many weeks

The crowd is involved in this storyline!

Before this storyline kicked into motion, Ambrose was locked in a never-ending feud with The Miz, which wasn't really getting anyone over at all, and Rollins was booked in a feud with Bray Wyatt, that wasn't doing too much for him either. The tease of their reunion has got the WWE Universe buzzing and the crowd was even chanting for Ambrose.

We liked the fact that this angle played out across the duration of the show, with Ambrose refusing to come out and help Rollins out during his singles match against Sheamus, and Rollins, in turn, coming to help Ambrose but refusing to bump fists with the man. When the two of them do eventually team up, the pop will be absolutely thunderous and the two men will become the most 'over' tag team on the entire roster. We dig how this story has played out in recent weeks.