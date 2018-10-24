Best and Worst of Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Reign

Roman Reigns gave up his Universal Championship to fight with Leukemia

Roman Reigns failed to capture the WWE Universal Championship in his first 6 attempts, in a fatal 4-way match on RAW, 2 Universal Championship matches against Kevin Owens, a fatal 4-way match at SummerSlam and 2 failures against Brock Lesnar before finally conquering the Beast to win the title. The fans were relieved of a part-time champion as Roman showed up on every RAW episode with the Universal Championship. However, his reign ended abruptly due to his 11-year-old Leukemia problem.

He held the title for 64 days and had an amazing feud with Braun Strowman during his reign. Reigns was scheduled to defend his title at WWE Crown Jewel in a triple threat match against the Monster and the Beast Incarnate but Roman dropped a bombshell on RAW and vacated his Universal Championship to end his reign.

Here’s my analysis of the Big Dog’s run with the flagship show’s premier title-

#1 Best - The night after he won the title

Nobody in the WWE Universe expected the night to end like this

Dean Ambrose returned with a jacked-up look (which screamed a heel turn) on the RAW before SummerSlam as Seth Rollins announced that the Lunatic Fringe would be in his corner for his IC title match at the Biggest Party of Summer.

Though Ambrose did not turn on Rollins, the WWE Universe never expected a S.H.I.E.L.D reunion on RAW. After the Big Dog successfully defended his newly won Universal Championship against Finn Balor, Mr. Monster in the Bank Braun Strowman cashed in his MITB contract on Reigns. But out of nowhere, the S.H.I.E.L.D's music hit and Ambrose and Rollins came out donning the same black attire. The trio destroyed Braun Strowman putting him through the announce table and ended the show with their famous fist bump.

1 / 5