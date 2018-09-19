Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
25.94K   //    19 Sep 2018, 08:44 IST

The fallout episode of Hell in a Cell was fun
The fallout episode of Hell in a Cell was fun

Hell in a Cell was a pretty enjoyable show, in my opinion. SmackDown Live had the better matches in the card, as compared to the men and women from RAW, according to me. RAW last night was a disappointment, in my opinion. How did SmackDown Live fare after three hours of RAW?

I thought it was eventful enough to be considered good. It just seemed to flow by pretty fast. And when you lose track of time during a show, that's generally a good thing.

However, it doesn't seem like we're in for too many new feuds right now. We'll be in for the same old song and dance, time and again, until Super Show-Down is done and dusted.

Here's what I thought of the show this week.

#1 Best: Heel Randy Orton

Orton does 'sadistic' better than almost anyone else
Orton does 'sadistic' better than almost anyone else

Randy Orton was a babyface until some time ago. And this is hard to imagine, especially after the pain that he put Jeff Hardy through at Hell in a Cell. Orton may just be the best villain in all of wrestling at this point in time. This week, he continued his reign of tyranny by bullying the man who manned the truck with footage of Jeff Hardy.

It almost seemed like Orton was enjoying reviving memories of the destruction he caused at Hell in a Cell. And in doing so, he scared the living daylights out of the poor man who happened to be in the production truck. Orton played his part to perfection and so did the guy in the truck.

Orton has promised a brand new victim. I can't wait for his new feud to get underway.

Who knew that Orton would be able to reinvent himself like this?

WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Rusev Becky Lynch WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
