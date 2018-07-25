Best and Worst of SmackDown Live - 24 July, 2018

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 21.57K // 25 Jul 2018, 08:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown Live was a fun and enjoyable watch, through and through!

SmackDown Live came to us from Evansville, Indiana, this week. I thought it was a far easier show to watch than RAW. There was a lot about this week's proceedings that I really liked. There was much I did not like as well.

As always, it is my duty to segregate the two and list them for your reading pleasure. Chime in the comments and let me know your thoughts about this week's proceedings. Did you think SmackDown Live was a more enjoyable show to sit through than RAW was?

One thing is for sure, at this point in time. We are well and truly on the road to SummerSlam, and in the coming weeks, business is about to pick up.

And now that we're done with the formalities, here is the 'Best and Worst' of SmackDown Live, served piping hot, straight from the oven!

#1 Best: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

I am totally waiting for these two men to do battle

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were two men that put TNA on the map. Anyone who's watched their matches from their erstwhile place of employment knows that they have incredible chemistry when working against each other. I'm glad to see that AJ Styles' next challenger will be none other than Joe!

Joe has a tendency to make his programs feel real and genuine. AJ Styles, in my opinion, has suffered from a lack of credible contenders during his reign if you consider how the Number 1 Contenders have been booked. Joe can bring in an intensity and ferocity that will bring out the best in AJ Styles.

I love how Joe competed earlier during the night making it seem like he wouldn't be the Number 1 contender for the top prize in sports entertainment today. When the attack came, our attention was focused elsewhere, adding a pretty exciting dynamic to the ongoing action.

1 / 8 NEXT