Best and worst of SmackDown Live: August 08, 2017

An entertaining show, if not an eventful one

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 09:02 IST

What happened when SmackDown Live came to Canada?

After a fairly decent episode of Raw, it was SmackDown Live's turn to entertain the fans assembled at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. While the show was entertaining, it did not really feel like an episode leading into SummerSlam. There were some aspects of the show that delivered but a lot of it just felt a wee bit flat to us, honestly speaking. Let's examine the positives and the negatives, heading into the biggest show of the summer.

#1 Worst: Negligible build for the WWE Championship Match at Summerslam

WWE chose to rehash an old match instead, once more

All of social media was buzzing with the aftermath of Shinsuke Nakamura's big win over John Cena last week, and we thought we would kick off the program between The Maharaja and The Artis, this week. Instead, there was just a sit-down interview with Nakamura that did not specifically address Jinder Mahal and just spoke about Nakamura's 'dynasty' and whatnot, not really exciting us for the contest in two weeks.

This was the perfect opportunity to create some heat for a match that does not feel like a main event when compared to Raw's Fatal Four Way contest. This week will go down as a missed opportunity, in our books.