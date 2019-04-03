Best & Worst of SmackDown before WrestleMania 35- Kofi Kingston signs his contract

There was not much to like about SmackDown Live really

All of Team Sportskeeda kept scratching our heads to remember whether go-home shows are generally good or bad through the course of SmackDown Live. We recalled the Reigns vs. Lesnar 'tug of war' and came to the conclusion that they are usually quite bad. This would pretty much explain the events of the week past. RAW and SmackDown Live were not good shows at all.

I mean I'm guessing that WWE did not want to give too much away before WrestleMania 35 came around. I'm also guessing that they didn't want their top superstars to work long matches and injure themselves before WrestleMania, in light of all of the John Oliver backlash. And therefore this week's show did not deliver.

There was some good, but way more bad I felt. What did you think of the show?

I thought it may have just killed off any excitement I had for WrestleMania at all.

#1 Best: KofiMania in full swing

It took the entire duration of the show to finally feel like WrestleMania was truly upon us. Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan met in the middle of the ring and the crowd was absolutely electric. I had goosebumps for this segment based on the electricity from the people in the audience, something you don't hear every single week.

Daniel Bryan was absolutely perfect in his role as the heel Champion, comparing his own situation from just a few years ago to that of Kofi Kingston's. There are many parallels to what is described as KofiMania to what was once known as the 'Yes!' movement.

Kofi Kingston played the part of the underdog babyface to perfection, signing his name on the dotted line. This feels like a match with stakes.

I can't wait for it.

