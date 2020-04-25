Best and Worst of SmackDown - Michael Cole threatened, WWE Hall of Famer mocks Stephanie McMahon

It's all about the game and how you play it

Honestly speaking, I don't really know what to think of SmackDown this week at all, because it wasn't a show that I was particularly bored by but it was far from being a good show. The last 30 minutes could have been so very different than what we eventually got, and I don't know if it was a good or a bad thing.

That said, my job this week is to present the 'Best and Worst' of SmackDown, and I think I can separate the good from the bad quite easily. So, let's delve into what clicked on the show for me and what components I felt could have been done differently.

Rest assured that what I say is far from the gospel and is just one dude's opinion, so if you choose to disagree, please feel free to do so in the section below.

#1 Best: Sheamus and Michael Cole

Yes, Sheamus did face off against an enhancement talent this week and we all knew the outcome of the contest before it even got underway. Usually, I'd just ignore this segment if not for what happened between Sheamus and Michael Cole, that I found interesting.

Sheamus had a moment where he threatened Michael Cole who seems to be overlooking everything that The Celtic Warrior has been doing and only focusing on Jeff Hardy. I think that the build to this match is coming along in a very good way and I really look forward to seeing the eventual confrontation between the two.

I also love Sheamus' brawling style which is so very different from everything else on SmackDown where everyone just wrestles in one typical WWE style, that can get on your nerves if you watch two whole hours of it.